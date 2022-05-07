Royal experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return risks becoming ‘focus’

Harry and Meghan’s return to the UK risks becoming the ‘focus’ of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, royal experts warned – after the couple announced their comeback just minutes after it was revealed they were banned from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

A sensational statement at 3pm said the couple – as well as the Duke of York – would not be invited onto the balcony for Trooping the Colour, the spectacular start of her long weekend of celebrations. Then just 18 minutes later, the defiant Sussexes finally revealed in a Tweet via their friend and journalist Omid Scobie that they will still fly in from California – with Archie, three and Lilibet, 11 months – for the events to mark the monarch’s 70 years on the throne that begin on June 2. But there were warnings this evening that the couple’s mere presence back in the UK threatens to overshadow the festivities.

Tom Bower told MailOnline: ‘They have been forced to accept a downgraded role – grouped with all the other VIPs – but are clearly desperate not to be excluded. If the Palace is not remarkably careful, the Sussexes will milk the celebrations for their own benefit. ‘Hopefully, the Sussexes will be kept firmly in check to avoid their selfish interests dominating the celebration of the Queen’s awe-inspiring service to Britain.’ Royal author Angela Levin said the Queen had made a ‘great decision’ to restrict the balcony to working royals, adding: ‘It will have such a different positive atmosphere if there are working royals who support Her Majesty.’ On the Sussexes’ decision to attend other events she said: ‘The focus will be on them and how they behave, which the Jubilee shouldn’t be about’.

Richard Fitzwilliams, another commentator, added: ‘There was in the run up to it if this hadn’t been settled. I expect there will be an element of this in the US coverage. ‘However though there will still be a lot of speculation about what they will attend and what they will do, this is about one person. It is the Queen’s wish that they attend. ‘Although when they planned to do the Oprah interview they didn’t know Prince Philip would be ill, they nonetheless went ahead. That won’t be forgotten.

‘But the Queen wants the family to put on a united front. A huge amount has gone on behind the scenes to achieve this.’

The 96-year-old monarch’s decisive action to only include royals carrying out official public duties, such as Harry’s father and brother, for the Buckingham Palace parade was taken by her ‘after careful consideration’ – yet there are exceptions for some of Harry’s fellow grandchildren and some of the Queen’s great-grandchildren including George, Charlotte and Louis.

A palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday June 2 will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen’.

But it is understood the Sussexes have been invited to other jubilee events – likely to include the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday June 3. Andrew is also expected to be there.

The symbolic Trooping the Colour ban will be widely viewed as a rejection of Harry and Meghan, who quit the monarchy for a new life in the US two years ago, and to Andrew, who was cast out of the institution over his civil sexual assault case that saw him hand £12million to one of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex slaves.

Royal biographer Tom Bower told MailOnline that the Queen had ended the ‘mystery farce created by the Sussexes’ about whether they would be on the balcony – but warned the couple, who have a big money deal with Netflix, may try to ‘milk’ the jubilee.

The event on June 2 will kick start the four days of Jubilee festivities, with 18 members of the royal family set to gather on the famous frontage, with the Queen ‘looking forward’ the weekend of celebrations.

The Sussexes and the Duke of York will not be on the balcony with her for the sovereign’s official birthday parade. But there are exceptions, with Prince Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, who is not a working royal and various grandchildren and great-grandchildren including William and Kate’s children George, Charlotte and Louis. But there is no invite for Prince Andrew’s daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

The Palace spokesman added: ‘In addition the Cambridge and Wessex children are also expected to appear as is Sir Tim Laurence, who the Queen is happy to attend as a frequent attendee and support for the Princess Royal on official engagements.’

Experts said that today decision should be viewed as a victory for Prince Charles and Prince William – and as proof the Sussexes are ‘excluded from The Firm’ and Andrew has been ‘ordered to disappear’.

Harry’s decision to acrimoniously quit as a working royal and spend the last two years making a string of damning accusations against his family from across the Atlantic is understood to have caused the Queen great heartache. It is also said to have caused major rift with Prince William and Prince Charles, who may have been consulted about today’s bombshell decision.

Sky News royal commentator Alastair Bruce said: ‘I think that this Jubilee focuses so much upon her life and her life of service, and in a changing world it’s probably very sensible that the working members of the Royal Family who support the Queen in her duties are on the balcony at such a key moment.

‘In the past it’s always been quite well-filled with people who are part of her family, and many of them have never really been identified or known by a large number of the people who gather and watch from outside.

‘And I think for the Queen it’s probably with much tension about the role of the Duke of York and the role of the Duke of Sussex not now working in the Royal Family – perhaps it’s a good time and a good opportunity.

‘But the Palace itself is going through an enormous amount of renovation – particular the front that we know and see when you drive past – and it probably is very sensible to reduce the number of people walking through what is in fact a bit of a building site.

‘We’re getting quite close to the celebrations and there’s much being organised, and the Queen has had many of her staff looking very closely at what the best way to run each part of it is.

‘At essence, this is about celebrating the Queen’s 70 years as sovereign. And I think the Palace will want to make sure that we focus on that and don’t get distracted by all the noise that has come about over the last years about various members of her family and that this will perhaps focus everyone’s mind on the people who are committed.’

Richard Fitzwilliams told MailOnline: ‘Jubilees are celebrations but they also are family occasions. Where there are public rifts in the family, as there have been in the royal family with the Sussexes, it is doubly harmful when it affects a unique national celebration such as the Platinum Jubilee. ‘The announcement though their unofficial spokesperson Omid Scobie that the Sussexes will attend and bring their children must therefore be seen in a spirit of harmony.

‘They are likely to attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St Pauls and perhaps other events, but the Queen has specified that they will not be on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, with those who are currently undertaking official public duties on her behalf.

‘This is a master stroke as it makes this controversial issue, of huge importance symbolically, crystal clear. The Sussexes will, most significantly, bring their children and the Queen will finally meet Lili.

‘With so little time to go, we were unaware whether the Sussexes would come or not. Their surprise, it was to the media anyway, visit to see the Queen before they attended the Invictus Games has apparently put Harry’s fears about security to rest.

‘His legal action against the government on this issue was unprecedented for a member of the royal family. This also may mark the realisation by the Sussexes that they are only in the position they are because of their royal links. ‘Ultimately, it’s hard to be a successful philanthropist when you have so few close family members and are estranged from so many so publicly.

‘I doubt many people in Britain will be enthusiastic about the Sussexes attending – their ratings in the polls in Britain are abysmal.

‘There remains the vexed issue of Harry’s forthcoming memoir. Other royals may be careful what they say after the destructive interview on Oprah, and it could always be postponed.

‘However this is the Queen’s Jubilee, the Sussexes say they are ‘excited and honoured’ to attend – but this is the Queen’s wish and the celebrations are to mark her iconic reign. A lot that we don’t know has clearly gone on behind the scenes to achieve it.’

It may be that Harry’s most recent interview with US TV, in which he claimed he wanted to ‘protect’ the Queen and flew to Windsor in secret to check she had the right people around her, may have contributed to today’s decision.

Speaking during the Invictus Games last month, Harry insisted that he did not know if he, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet would return to the UK to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, saying there are ‘security issues and everything else’. The Duke of Sussex has taken the Home Office and the Met Police to the High Court, claiming he no longer feels safe in Britain without 24/7 armed bodyguards.

While the Queen is undoubtedly very fond of her grandson, his behaviour since emigrating, including accusing his own family of being racist towards Archie as well as the threat posed by his forthcoming memoirs – means not all members of the family may have been happy if they came.

Many in the royal household, while keen to facilitate the Queen’s wishes and put on a show of family unity to honour her 70 years on the throne, were said to have feared that the Sussexes presence could overshadow the monarch’s historic day.

On June 2, Trooping the Colour – the sovereign’s official birthday parade – will kick start the Jubilee festivities, with 18 members of the royal family set to gather on the famous frontage, with the Queen ‘looking forward’ the weekend of celebrations.

Joining the Queen on the balcony for Trooping will be the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra, and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Also set to appear for the historic occasion will be Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and the Wessexes’ children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

The head of state has made an exception for Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim, who is not a working royal, and her two youngest grandchildren Lady Louise and James, and her Cambridge great-grandchildren George, Charlotte and Louis.

Andrew stepped down from public duties in 2019 and just weeks ago paid millions out of court to settle a civil sexual assault case.

He was stripped of his honorary military titles and forced to no longer use his HRH style, but he played a key role in March when he escorted his mother to the Duke of Edinburgh’s thanksgiving service. Harry and Meghan quit as senior working royals amid the Megxit saga, but there was speculation they might return to the UK to attend the Jubilee celebrations. Andrew and the Sussexes could still make an appearance during other parts of the weekend.

A Palace source said: ‘Other family members will be invited to events. We’ve always made that clear and they are likely to be public events.’

The Palace refused to be drawn on whether there would be a second balcony appearance as a finale after the Pageant on Sunday. A source reiterated past remarks about Harry and Meghan: ‘They are much loved members of the family and they would be invited to family events.’

With less than a month to go, the Palace released further details, including how Jubilee arrangements have been tailored for the Queen’s comfort.

There will be no ceremonial journey to the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday June 3 and the 96-year-old monarch, who is facing mobility issues, will use a different entrance rather than scaling the steep steps.

The 18th century Gold State Coach will appear on the streets of London for the first time in 20 years when it leads the Jubilee Pageant procession on Sunday June 5.

Archive film footage of Elizabeth II on her Coronation Day will be shown on the remodelled on the windows to evoke the image of the young monarch travelling the coach.

With the Queen expected to appear on the balcony for Trooping, attend the church service and the Epsom Derby, decisions on her appearances across the weekend are not likely to be confirmed until the day.

A Palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen is looking forward to the weekend and will be taking part in the celebrations but her presence will not be confirmed until much nearer the time or even on the day itself.’

It will be the first time in three years that the Windsors have appeared on the balcony since the start of the pandemic, with the last time being the Queen’s official birthday parade in 2019.

Mini versions of Trooping were staged in the confines of Windsor Castle during lockdown.

Much has changed since 10 years ago when during the Diamond Jubilee, just six members of the royal family appeared – the Queen, Charles, Camilla, William, Kate and Harry – on the Palace balcony as part of a new slimmed down monarchy – with Edward, Sophie, Anne and Andrew missing out.