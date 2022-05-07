Cardi’s 2022 Met Gala look might be her most stunning ever

Make way for Cardi B, okurrr! The “WAP” rapper made another unforgettable fashion statement while attending the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on May 2.

On the red carpet, the Grammy winner wowed in a custom Versace gown, which had her dripping in gold chains from head-to-toe. The heavy-metal creation hugged Cardi’s famous curves and featured a cut-out sweetheart neckline and cut-out back. She accessorized with a gold choker detailing with Versace’s signature medusa pendant and gloves, also covered in chains.

This is Cardi’s first Met Gala since she and Offset welcomed their second baby together, son Wave Set Cephus, in September 2021. Just last month, the couple shared the first photo of their baby boy smiling and enjoying bath time at home wearing plenty of blinged-out necklaces.

Cardi attended her first Mel Gala in 2018 committing to the theme of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in a white pearl-encrusted ensemble complete with a bejeweled headdress and train by Moschino designer Jeremy Scott.

At the time, Cardi was pregnant with her and Offset’s first child, daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

In 2019, she wowed yet again in a campy and extravagant ruby red gown featuring a larger-than-life skirt, feathered shoulders and a beaded cap. And who could forget the dazzling ruby nipple covers that cost-wait for it-$250,00…each!

According to Vogue, the hand-embroidered Thom Browne dress was adorned with 30,000 feathers and took more than 2,000 hours to execute.

“I designed this dress for Cardi specifically because she has the ultimate beauty in a woman’s body,” Browne told the mag, “and that is what the dress is about for me: taking advantage of that beauty.”