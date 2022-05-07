PSX loses 408 points to close at 44,840

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 408.60 points, with a negative change of 0.90pc, closing at 44,840.81 points against 45,249.41 points on the last working day.

A total of 189,484,396 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 325,466,550 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs5.661b against Rs9.290b on last trading day.

As many as 333 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 90 of them recorded gain and 219 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Summit Bank with a volume of 25,745,000 shares and price per share of Rs2.72, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 18,231,681 and price per share of Rs 24.31 and Cnergyico PK with volume of 9,126,622 and price per share of Rs6.11. Siemens Pak witnessed a maximum increase of Rs34.99 per share, closing at Rs624.99 whereas the runner up was Millat Tractors, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs30.78 to Rs955.71. Colgate Palm witnessed maximum decrease of Rs77.40 closing at Rs2,055.10 followed by Nestle Pakistan, the share price of which declined by Rs75 to close at Rs5,800.