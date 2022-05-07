Rupee sheds 94 paisa against dollar

eeExchange rate of Pak Rupee weakened by 94 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs186.62 against the previous day’s closing of Rs185.68. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs185.5 and Rs186.5 respectively. The price of Euro appreciated by 27 paisa and closed at Rs196.02 against the previous day’s closing of Rs195.75. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.43, whereas a decrease of Rs3.58 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs229.88 as compared to its last closing of Rs233.46. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 25 paisa to close at Rs50.80 and Rs4975 respectively.