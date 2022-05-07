PTI foresees fall of federal, Punjab govts by May 20

Former information minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry Friday ‘predicted’ the end of Shehbaz-led government, claiming that three of the PML-N allies were parting ways.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Fawad said failure to procure wheat at the end of the year will lead to a flour crisis. He said the Punjab chief secretary and IG police were unsure to whom they should listen, as there was practically no government in the province to take administrative decisions.

“As per our information, three allies have refused to support Shehbaz Sharif and the government is ending by May 20,” he added.

Fawad also said that he expected Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial to take a decision this week on formation of a judicial commission to investigate the PTI’s claim of a “foreign conspiracy” behind former prime minister Imran Khan’s ouster.

If the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is unable to hold elections in three months then its chairman should resign, he added, says a news report.

The PTI leader claimed that Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, whom he called “misinformation”, had accepted in her press conference on Thursday that the cable – purportedly containing details of the “conspiracy” – was a “reality”.

“[The incumbent government] said we will set up a commission of our choosing. We rejected it obviously,” he said.

The Election Commission has adjourned a hearing related to the disqualification of dissident PTI lawmakers till Tuesday and declared it would take decisions in time, he noted. However, there was a need to take immediate notice of the crisis in Punjab, he said, asking the ECP to not treat the case as “business as usual”.

“You have fixed the hearing for Tuesday, hold it tomorrow instead. End this matter in Punjab,” he urged. Chaudhry noted that the Supreme Court would resume hearing the presidential reference seeking its interpretation of Article 63-A, related to the disqualification of lawmakers over defection, on May 9 and termed it a very positive step.

He appealed to the apex court to announce a concrete decision so it could be implemented.

“I believe the sooner these decisions are announced, the sooner there will be political stability in Pakistan.

“In my opinion, Punjab’s administrative crisis has risen above our shoulders and the Centre’s administrative crisis is also increasing,” he said.

The PTI had informed the Supreme Court that people were not being allowed to vote in Punjab, he said, claiming that as a result, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government only had the support of 173 lawmakers.

“You need consistent support of 172 people to remain the prime minister. According to the latest information I have, of the 173 [lawmakers supporting PM Shehbaz], three have refused to do so any further so the strength at the moment is 168 or 169. A minority government has been imposed.”

As soon as the Supreme Court announces its decision, the coalition government would have to hold a vote of confidence, Chaudhry said, claiming that it did not have the required support of 172 lawmakers.

“I fully believe the Punjab government will be sent home before May 12 and the federal government before May 20. The public’s rule will be restored in Pakistan. The people have to ultimately decide who will be in power and that will be done through elections,” he said.

Chaudhry also shared that rallies would be held in different cities from May 6 to 20 saying Imran would announce the final date for the party’s long march to Islamabad between May 20 and 29.

“All workers should prepare. A sea of people will be seen coming towards Islamabad. Such a big revolution has not been seen by anyone.”

He said leaders of other parties had been questioning how long party workers would be able to sit out in the open in the searing heat, adding that it remained to be seen whether it was the PTI workers who would sit outside or those who were currently parliamentarians.