Poor foreign policy of previous regime isolated Pakistan: Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that Pakistan was globally isolated due to poor foreign policy of the previous government, but under new Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, policy will be formulated for the betterment of the country.

He said this while talking to reporters on the occasion of Eid Milan party given to the people of the constituency at his native village Wahur.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that under the previous government, Pakistan was cut off from the rest of the world and China had stopped working on the game changer CPEC project. The chief minister said that the PTI government spoiled relations by declaring the US as conspirator which is beyond comprehension.

Talking about the fire incident in Mehar, he said that before this tragedy, the Sindh government had proposed a fire brigade plan for the whole province but unfortunately it was delayed. He alleged that the previous government neither worked on its own nor it had allowed us to work for the betterment of the general public.

Murad Ali Shah said that local bodies elections have been delayed due to changes in the law but now we would contest local body elections despite the summer season and PPP workers would cast their votes in harsh weather.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar said that the previous government had damaged the country’s economy and exports were reduced to zero, but now the situation was improving on fast track.

Addressing the meet-the-press at a local press club in Hyderabad, Syed Naveed Qamar said that after the fall of PTI’s government, the people breathed a sigh of relief as the prior government had violated the constitution and law. He said that it was unconstitutional for the Governor of Punjab to write a letter to the Army Chief.

When asked about the possible arrest of Imran Khan, Naveed Qamar responded that it was a matter of law and not of the government, and added that PTI should fulfill its duty by marching to Islamabad within the ambit of law. Naveed further warned of legal action in case anyone breaks the law during the march.

“The issue is not electronic voting or internet voting, but holding transparent elections is the real problem,” Naveed Qamar voiced, adding that country was standing at a crossroads from where we could not move back, therefore moving forward was only option.