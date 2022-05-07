IHC extends protective bail of Shahbaz Gill

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday extended the protective bail of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s Leader Shahbaz Gill in Masjid-e-Nabvi ‘desecration’ and clubbed his petition with other identical cases.

“We welcomed the criticism but it would create anarchy if there is no respect of the constitution and state institutions,” Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked.

He further remarked that if all things would run on a political narrative then it would end up on chaos.

At the outset of hearing, Shahbaz Gill said that all of the judgments of this court had been under constitution and he always respected them. He said that he never used PECA Ordinance against anybody.

The chief justice remarked that the political parties used to build up a public opinion and political leaders had big role in it.

The court also granted exemption from hearing to Shehbaz Gill from appearance on next hearing and adjourned the case till May 9.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued this order during the hearing of petitions submitted to the court earlier in the day aon behalf of former information minister Fawad Chaudhry and former advisor Gill.

They had challenged the registration of cases against the PTI leaders including the duo, PTI Chief Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid and others in the alleged defilement of Masjid-e-Nabawi by them.