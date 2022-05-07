Life returns to normalcy after Eid holidays

Life returns back to normalcy in twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad as people have started coming back from their hometowns after celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones.

This year, on Eid-ul-Fitr, the government announced four Eid holidays from May 2 to 5 and a large number of citizens were witnessed moving towards their offices on Friday, May 6. Although, most of the shopping centres and main markets of the twin cities including Aabpara, Melody, Super Market, Super Jinnah, Karachi Company, Commercial Market, Satellite Town, Murree Road, Saddar, Raja Bazar, Sarafa Bazar, and other markets remained closed on Friday. The public sector offices with thin attendance of staff were opened as most of the employees availed Friday’s leave to enjoy more holidays with their family members in native towns but the private businesses remained closed on Friday. Public transport also returned to roads on almost all the routes of the twin cities and adjoining areas on Friday.