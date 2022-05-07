Six persons die in road mishap

Six persons of a family including a child and woman died in a road mishap as their car collided with a mini-bus near TibbaSultanpur, here on Friday. According to Rescue 1122, a mini-bus was heading to Multan from Burewala. And all of a sudden, it collided with a car coming from opposite side. Resultantly, six persons in the car died on the spot, whereas five passengers in the mini-bus sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to TibbaSultanpur Hospital. The process of identification of the victims, both dead and injured, were in progress till filing of the news report.