Neurosurgery unit inaugurated

Focal Person to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Asyia Asad on Saturday inaugurated Neurosurgery unit constructed at cost of RS. 90 million in DHQ hospital Dera Ismail Khan.

Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Faisal Amin Khan and PTI MNA Ali Amin Khan Ghandapur were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Dr. Asyia Asad, speaking on the occasion, said that DHQ hospital D.I Khan had a 34 bed trauma with a daily admission of more than 300 patients and the extension of trauma was urgently needed to save precious human lives.

She appreciated Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra for establishing the Neurosurgery unit.

She said that D.I Khan is the second largest district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with vast catchment area including merged districts having no neurosurgery unit and patients with head injury would be referred to either Multan or Peshawar, resulting in death of most patients.

She said that now patients could be treated locally lowering mortality rate due to neurotrauma. Minister Faisal Amin Khan lauded efforts of Dr. Asiya Asad for this important initiative not just for D. I Khan but for Tank, South Waziristan and other adjoining areas.