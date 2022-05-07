Daily Times

Police team awarded for arresting criminal

APP

Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi on Friday awarded a team of Hyderi police station with commendation certificates and cash prizes for arresting a street criminal after an encounter.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police, the Additional IGP – Karachi awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes to a team of Hyderi police station including SHO, a head constable and three constables.

Earlier, on May 1st, the said team of Hyderi PS had arrested a street criminal in injured condition after an exchange of firing. The arrested accused was robbing citizen in parking of a market, when police party reached the spot, he resorted to firing. The accused was injured in police firing and police recovered illegal weapon, snatched cash and mobile phone from his possession.

