‘Citizens’ safety foremost priority’

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Friday said it was the foremost priority of the force to protect lives and properties of the citizens.

All-out efforts were being made in this regard, he said during the ‘Khuli Kachehri’ (Open Court) held here at the Central Police Office to listen to the public as well as police official’s issues.

Nine citizens and police officials attended the khuli kacheri wherein the IGP marked applications to the officers concerned and directed to resolve them on priority.

The IGP also marked one application of citizen to SDPO Saddar against the investigation officer and directed him to investigate it on merit and send the report within three days.

He also strictly directed all zonal officers to listen to public complaints and resolve them purely on merit. “No laxity will be tolerated in this regard” he added.

Islamabad police chief emphasized that Islamabad police were committed to resolve the public grievances on priority and on merit.

“We are public servants and to secure the life and property of the citizens is our foremost priority” the IGP maintained.

He further stated that a massive campaign against drug menace and land grabbers was in full swing.

The IGP directed all the police officials to adopt courteous attitude with the complainants visiting police stations and accomplish their responsibilities in a professional manner.