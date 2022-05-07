Sehrai’s custodial killing demands international intervention in India’s judiciary: Kayani

The custodial murder of Kashmir’s iconic leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai on May 5 last year is a glaring example that the so-called justice system in India is part of illegal military regime in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK), said a Kashmir diaspora leader on Friday.

Addressing a commemorative event organised on the first martyrdom of Shaheed Ashraf Sehrai in London, Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK President Fahim Kayani said the Indian judiciary is an inseparable part of illegal military occupation in IIoJK.

“The justices installed in IIoJK give legal cover to war crimes, crimes against humanity committed by Indian occupying forces in IIoJK which is a blatant violation of international law and demands that United Nations must stand up and intervene in India to deliver justice to people,” said Kayani.

Sehrai, 77, was killed in police custody last year. The slain leader was chief of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and lifetime aide of Shaheed Syed Ali Geelani, the leader of Kashmiri resistance movement.

Born in Tikkipora, Lolab in Kupwara district of the IIoJK, Sehrai was jailed for over 16 years by India for his clear and staunch support to right to self-determination movement in IIoJK.

It was in July 2020 that Sehrai was abducted by occupying Indian forces and jailed in Udhampur, some 300KM from his home in Srinagar. He was denied medical aid and was left dying for at least 10 days before he left for heavenly abode and was granted Jannah by Allah, the Almighty, on May 05, 2022.

Before being arrested under controversial PSA in 2020 July, Sehrai was detained in his home by occupying police force.

Highlighting the differential treatment meted out to cases linked to Kashmir freedom movement, Kayani said: “Kashmiris have no faith in the so-called judiciary of India as this judicial system is part of the military regime that illegally occupies Kashmir and the same judicial system gives legal cover to this illegal occupation.”

“This is Kangaroo court system in India where anyone who seeks freedom for Kashmir under UN resolutions is being targeted by the military regime and then these courts give legal cover to put these voices of conscious in jails,” said the Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK leader.

This system, said Kayani, demands that India is witnessing a collapse of justice system.

“There is total collapse of universal justice system in India which allows intervention of international actors to ensure gullible and common people are not discriminated against,” said Kayani.

Kayani said Kashmiris across the world demand that the custodial murder case of Shaheed Ashraf Sehrai should be investigated by the ICC and other international rights body.

Referring to an Indian court ruling that those who write that Kashmir is under illegal occupation of India will not be guarded under universal freedom of speech, Kayani said: “Kashmir is a universally accepted dispute and this ruling is a slap on international community. Is India bigger than the UN, and 194 nations of this biggest multi-lateral body?”

There are close to 20 resolutions and proposals to end illegal occupation of IIoJK through plebiscite which is being stalled by India as it is convinced Kashmiris will vote in masses against India’s illegal military occupation in Kashmir.

Turning to slow genocide happening in India, Kayani said Modi’s government is a low intensity terror regime.

“This low intensity terror is aimed at sustaining pressure on Muslims in India so that they rise against this fascist regime,” Kayani said.

Meanwhile, Ch Muhammed Sharif Vice President TeK UK, Ch Zahid Iqbal President South Zone, Ch Muhammad Ramzan President TeK Luton , Ch Muhammad luqman Deputy Secretary General TeK UK and Abid Malik Vice President TeK UK said in their joint statement “The overall situation in India demands whole world rise against this fascist regime instead of pleasing Modi, whose hands are soaked in cold blood of Muslims.”