Playing with Fire in Punjab

One can only hope that the PTI understands that it has now pushed matters so far in Punjab that what first appeared to be a ridiculous circus is now turning into a very dangerous game where it is practically playing with fire. Disregarding judicial rulings is dangerous enough, especially when you drag it to the point of threatening to file a judicial reference against the judge that called you out for making a mockery of the constitution. But when you appeal to the army chief to intervene where you’re clearly disagreeing with a court decision, you’re pushing the military to override the judiciary, which completely changes the complexion of the whole narrative.

In this way, PTI is itself guilty of strengthening chatter that it’s been looking to provoke the military into stepping in since its dying days in power – just so it can play the proper martyr even if it means throwing the entire country into utter chaos. And, for all intents and purposes, Punjab Governor Cheema, and even President Alvi for that matter, are just carrying out their master’s orders in sheer disregard of the constitutionally mandated neutrality of their offices.

This is exactly the kind of thing they used to attack other parties for in years gone by; though nobody trampled on the constitution quite like this in those days.

That the country’s politics need a dose of sanity is obvious. It’s true that a lot of people don’t like what they see when a father-son duo with considerable political and legal baggage gets ready to preside over cabinets of politically opportunistic electables, most of whom are suspected of serious corruption. But the way PTI’s been making its case, especially after throwing a fit and even fiddling with the constitution just because it was de-seated through a perfectly legal process, is also quite shameful.

It’s best if all parties take the time till the election to regroup and revise their strategies, and leave the public space free of any more unwarranted unpleasantness. With the reputation of serious state institutions also being dragged onto the streets and ridiculed, the situation is quite ready to explode as it is. *