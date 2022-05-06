TME bags 24 Cambridge Learner Awards in CAIE

ISLAMABAD: The Millennium Education group, Pakistan has bagged 24 Cambridge Learner Awards in Cambridge Assessment International Examination-CAIE June – Nov 2021 in IGSCE and A- Level says the press release. The award-winning Millennials not only topped at a regional but at a national level as well.

During the challenging times of the pandemic, it was never easy to secure these distinctions, it is due to the consistent efforts of The Millennium Education teaching faculty and learners which have led them to secure these achievements.

The year 2021 high achievers for both May – June and October – November exam series are as follows;

The Millennium Education One World Campus Islamabad: TOPPED in Pakistan: Shameen Yasir – Biology, Taaha Asrar Ahmed – Biology, Aleena Ahmad – Chemistry, Essa Syed Mian – Chemistry. The Millennials who TOPPED IN NORTH PAKISTAN includes Shameen Yasir – Mathematics, and Natalya Jamal – Pakistan Studies. The Millennium Education has outshined with most distinctions nationwide in IGCSE Examinations.

Future World School & College Flagship Campus Islamabad outperformed all other campuses nationwide by bagging top 08 distinctions in CAIE IGCSE and A Level in Pakistan. The exemplary achievers who Topped in Pakistan include Ayesha Samra Khan – Urdu as Second Language (IGCSE) and Abeeha Shoaib – Business (A-Level) whereas Top in North Pakistan ; Abeeha Shoaib – Economics (A-Level), Ayesha Khan – Environmental Management (IGCSE), Saad Rayyan – Physics (IGCSE). 1st place in North Pakistan; Abdul Wahid – Best across Four CAIE A Levels. Amna Arshad scored 3rd place in North Pakistan and was the High achiever – Best across Six CAIE and Art & Design (IGCSE) respectively.

The Millennium Education Khyber Campus Peshawar bagged top 03 distinctions in Pakistan in IGCSE and A Level. Umaima Khan – Biology (IGCSE), and Mahnoor Zaman Khan – Chemistry (IGCSE) topped in Pakistan. 3rd place in North Pakistan was accomplished by Hamza Ahmad Khan – Best across Five CAIE AS Levels.

Millennial Jehan Mirza; the student at Future World School Bahria Town Phase 8 Rawalpindi, scored a distinction of being a topper in North Pakistan in Economics (A-Level). The Millennium Education Gujranwala, Meerab Saroya topped in Punjab – Psychology (A-Level). From Future World Campus Lahore, the outstanding student Abdullah Imtiaz achieved 3 distinctions in Chemistry, Mathematics without coursework and Physics (IGCSE). At Future World School Karachi, the talented students; Mohibullah Khan Mathematics without coursework (IGCSE), and Hannan Ur Rehman Shaikh Religious Studies (IGCSE) both topped in Pakistan.

The Excellent Cambridge Assessment International Examination-CAIE results and distinctions are a result of 35 years of quality education which is a testament to our legacy of academic excellence” quoted Founder & CEO The Millennium Education Group Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI. He further added that ” our learners have once again proven the age-old adage that hard work, discipline and academic high standards pay rich dividends, if they have the necessary drive and passion. He highlighted that the remarkable achievements in the form of National Distinctions secured by the students are a corroboration of the academic preparedness of students to pursue post-secondary education. These exceptional distinctions are also an indication that our students are ready for college level work and have a bright future ahead of them”.

The Millennium Education Group is one of the best educational institutions where learners are taught to be consistent and leave no stone unturned unless they achieve what they ought to. Moreover, it is always the valuable feedback of the parents and gratitude of the learners that reflects the efforts school and teachers have put forth for ensuring the academic success.

One of the high achievers Shareem Yasir who topped in Pakistan (Biology) expressed gratitude to her school and said that “Success is no accident. It is continuous hard work, perseverance, sacrifice and most of all being passionate about what you are doing”.

She expressed gratitude to Founder & CEO Dr. Faisal Mushtaq, principal Ma’am Asma Imran, Coordinator and teachers for their endless support throughout in helping her achieve extraordinary results.

The Millennium Education group, Pakistan is extremely proud of its students and would like to congratulate the parents, students, and faculty on this important milestone. The Millennium Education wish all the best to these star students in their future endeavors.