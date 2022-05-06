Hajj 2022: Govt starts receiving online Hajj applications

Those who wish to go on Hajj can submit their applications now on the website of the ministry. As the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has started receiving online Hajj applications for the ongoing year.

It has been made mandatory for the applicants to submit a medical certificate and other documents with their applications.

The applicants will also have to pay an Rs50,000 token fee with the submission of their online applications.

The banks authorized will start receiving applications from May 9. The applications will be received online and by the banks until May 13.

Those who are declared successful in balloting will be able to leave for Hajj on May 15 after paying all their dues by May 13.

The ministry has urged the people not to submit Hajj documents and fees to the private tour operators.