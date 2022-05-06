CM Balochistan orders immediate relief activities in quake-hit areas

QUETTA : Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizinjo on Friday directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to immediately launch the effective relief activities in the catastrophe hit areas of Balochistan. An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude QUETTA : Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizinjo on Friday directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to immediately launch the effective relief activities in the catastrophe hit areas of Balochistan. An earthquake of 5.2jolted parts of Balochistan on Friday morning damaging hundreds of houses in remote areas of Khuzdar and other parts of the province. “The relief operation will be launched on war footings in the quake-stricken areas, '' the CM said. Expressing his grief over the loss of properties, he said, "We stand by the affected population and they will not be left alone in this critical hour". Chief Minister assured that the damages caused by the tremor will be compensated.