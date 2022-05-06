Maryam to launch mass-contact campaign from Fateh Jang today

Maryam Nawaz, vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), will address a large public meeting in Fateh Jang on Friday to kick off a mass contact campaign.

According to party sources, preparations for the public gathering are well underway, with an 80-foot-wide, 20-foot-high stage set up in a sports stadium.

In addition, 15,000 chairs have been put throughout the stadium.

Other PML-N leaders including Ahsan Iqbal, Hanif Abbasi, Javed Latif, Marriyum Aurangzeb will also attend the public meeting.

The party workers are very excited and eager to attend the meeting and listen to the speeches of their leaders.

Security arrangements at the venue of the public meeting have been completed.