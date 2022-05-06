Netflix back for two more seasons of Drive to Survive

The Netflix series Drive to Survive has been confirmed for two more seasons, focusing on 2022 and 2023, Formula One announced on Thursday.

In a statement, F1 said the show, given widespread credit for increasing the popularity of F1 racing in the United States, would continue to take fans behind the scenes.

Season four, which has been broadcast this year, has been positioned in Netflix’s weekly top ten in 56 countries, said the F1 statement.

It has taken the sport towards a new younger audience, according to surveys.

“The new season will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2022 and 2023 championships,” said the statement.

“The series will offer never-before-seen footage and interviews from the sport’s biggest names.”

This weekend’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix is one of two American races this year and will be joined by a third event in Las Vegas in 2023.

Despite the clamour in the United States, there has been a reported lack of enthusiasm for the show in the F1 paddock among teams and drivers.

World champion Max Verstappen said last year that he understood the need to “boost the popularity” but refused to have a prominent role in the series.

“They faked a few rivalries which don’t really exist,” he said.

“So I decided to not be a part of it and did not give any more interviews.”

Amid criticism of the lack of accuracy and authenticity, F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said he would request that Netflix ensured the narrative was built on reality and promised he would establish a dialogue with drivers.