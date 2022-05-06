PM Shehbaz Sharif orders investigation into road accident of Shahbaz Gill

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to hold investigattion into accident of PTI leader Dr. Shahbaz Gill occurred on Lahore-Islamabad motorway on Thursday.

Taking notice of the accident, he said all requisites of justice should be met while holding the investigation.

The Prime Minister expressed sympathy with the victims of accidents including Shahbaz Gill.

Shehbaz Sharif also directed to provide best medical treatment to Dr. Shahbaz Gill and other injured.