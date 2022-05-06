Maryam to begin mass contact drive from today

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz begins her mass contact drive from May 6 (today), holding first of the seven planned rallies, in Attock, the very day when the PTI too is kicking off their mass mobilisation campaign against the “imported’ government”, by holding their first six planned rallies, in Mianwali, a private T V channel reported.

According to the latest plan of the rallies made public by the PML-N, Maryam will hold her first rally in Attock on May 6, Bisham Shangla on May 7, Swabi on May 11, Gujrat on May 15, Sargodha on May 20, Okara on May 23 and Bahawalpur on May 28.

The plan seems to have been slightly modified as it does not include any rally in Sindh as was shared by Federal Minister Javed Latif earlier. These rallies are aimed at neutralising the threat posed by PTI mass mobilisation campaign to the incumbent PML-N-led coalition government. The rallies will also help the party exhibit its popularity against the growing perception of its declining support amongst the people. The PTI, on the other hand, is also dialling up the political temperature in the country, holding six rallies across Punjab. The first power show is being held in PTI chairman and former premier Imran Khan’s hometown of Mianwali on May 6 (today).

The second rally will be held in Jhelum on May 10, third in Attock on May 12, fourth in Sialkot on May 14, fifth in Faisalabad on May 15 and last in Chakwal on May 19.