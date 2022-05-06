Probe acceptable only under independent judiciary: PTI

Former information minister and PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry Thursday said despite the coalition government’s claims of Farah Khan being involved in corruption, “they have not been able to make a case against her.”

Addressing a press conference flanked by Farrukh Habib, Fawad replied to the allegations levelled by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb – who said the alleged foreign conspiracy is to save Farah Khan – saying that the coalition government blames her because it has “nothing else to blame the PTI for”.

He said: “Farah will address all allegations against her and will move forward accordingly.” Regarding the performance of the incumbent government, he said terrorist activities in Pakistan had increased by 24%. “Two-third members of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government are released on bail,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s economy was currently running without a driving force, says a news report. Fawad highlighted that the premier was yet to appoint the energy minister, blaming them [the coalition government] for being involved in the trading of ministries. “The distribution of ministries in his [Shehbaz Sharif] family is being done on a monetary basis,” he maintained.

The PTI leader said that the conspiracy started with “absolutely not” and ended with the ouster of Imran Khan.

Shedding light on the investigation of the alleged “foreign conspiracy”, he said that the then PTI cabinet had set terms of reference (TORs), demanding the chief justice of Pakistan to probe it. He said the PTI had already rejected any sort of commission formed by the government.

“We will only consider commission formed under independent judiciary which will have an open hearing. Fawad apprised the journalists that PTI is holding public gatherings from May 6 to May 20, after which Imran Khan will announce the planned long-march.

“Millions of people will come out to support Imran Khan in the fight for real freedom,” he said.