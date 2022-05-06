PMLN, PPP blast PTI for fragile economy

The PML-N and PPP leaders on Thursday said Imran Khan’s government was responsible for creating high inflation and damaging economy of the country.

Minister for Energy and senior PML-N leader Khurram Dastagir Khan said in a statement that the previous government of PTI has left massive current account deficit. He said that last regime of PTI had closed many power plants due to weak policies. Commenting on energy crisis, he said Imran’s government could not make progress in the energy sector. Appreciating the policies of Shehbaz Sharif, he said the PML-N last government had provided record electricity to this country. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said that the incompetent PTI government wasted precious four years of the country in addition to abandoning game changer China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects. Addressing an Eid Milan party in Chak No 66-JB Dhandra, he said the PTI only painted a rosy picture and made false promises which proved a total failure. He said now Imran Khan and his lackeys were trying to detrack the masses in order to divert their attention from skyrocketing inflation, unemployment, lawlessness and corruption.

The PML-N leader said the PTI also played havoc with the economy through most unstable and every day changing tax policies. These measures plunged the country into the quagmire of inflation, he added.

He said the burden of foreign loans had become unbearable only because of ill-conceived policies of the PTI, adding that the PTI was removed as it had lost its majority in parliament. He said that Nawaz Sharif had served the masses and gifted landmark project of motorway. He also made Pakistan invincible through nuclear tests while, on other hand, the PTI neither conceived nor materialized any major project for welfare, progress and prosperity of the country.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that three and a half years of Imran Khan’s government was the darkest period of the country.

He said, Imran Khan was removed by the PML-N leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and PDM parties. Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that the country will develop under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, PTI led incompetent and corrupt gang has destroyed every sector of government during three and a half years which is unprecedented in the history of Pakistan. The minister said that during the last government of PML-N the country was right on the track of development where besides the construction of motorways and dams while other sectors were also flourishing due to the best economic policies of the government. Meanwhile, the PPP leader and Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri said Imran Khan’s government proved during their three and a half years long rule that they had no connection with the people of the country. Talking to the media, Marri blamed the PTI government for putting the burden of inflation on the people. “Yet Khan used to say that he had not become PM to fix the rates of tomatoes and potatoes,” she said.