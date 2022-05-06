Gen Bajwa, wife visit martyred captains’ families on Eid

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and wife of Army Chief visited the families of Captain Muhammad Kashif Shaheed and Captain Muhammad Saad Bin Amin Shaheed on the Eid Day on Tuesday.

The COAS paid rich tribute to Shuhada and their families for their ultimate sacrifice in the service of motherland, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS said, “Remembering our heroes is a source of inspiration both for Pakistan Army and the nation. The Nation remains forever indebted to these valiant sons and their courageous families”.

The Shuhada (martyrs) families thanked COAS for being with them on Eid Day.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday spent Eidul Fitr with troops in Dungi , Kotli along the Line of Control (LoC).

The COAS offered Eid prayers with troops where special prayers were made for security, peace and stability of the country, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS also shared Eid festivities with officers and men, it added.

The COAS paid tribute to all martyrs and their families for their contributions for peaceful Pakistan.

Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza received the COAS on arrival at Dungi.