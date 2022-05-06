Memon urges Centre to address Sindh’s water woes

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon on Thursday appealed to the federal government to provide water to Sindh to address its water woes. Memon said in a statement that the federal government should take notice of the water problems faced by Sindh as the province is facing an acute water shortage. He said there is a severe shortage of drinking water in the province along with problems in irrigation canals. He added that Sindh has played an important role in the country’s agricultural economy, which is already facing challenges. He said the economy will face more difficulties if the situation is not addressed. The minister said water scarcity is affecting agricultural production and orchards. He said farmers and cultivators are worried as the costs of crops were not being met. He said that due to depletion of water reserves in the country, the shortage should be addressed among the provinces according to the water formula. Memon urged the federal government that the water supply to Sindh should be ensured under Pakistan’s Water Apportionment Accord of 1991.