IG Punjab lauds police for ensuring fool-proof security during Eid

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan appreciated the performance of the entire force in ensuring the best security arrangements for Eid gatherings at open spaces including mosques, imambargahs, minority places of worship in all districts of the province on Eid-ul-Fitr. In a message issued to the force, IG Punjab said that as usual, the Punjab Police has performed its best duty on Eid-ul-Fitr. I commend you for your hard work and dedication in maintaining law and order in the province.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that more than 43427 police officers, personnel and volunteers have been on high alert for the security of 24743 mosques, imambargahs and 782 open spaces Eid gatherings across the province. IG Punjab said that the officers and personnel assigned in all departments including Police, CTD, Special Branch, IT Branch, Traffic Police, Safe City Authority have performed their best duty for Eid-ul-Fitr. He directed that the police teams should not spare any effort in protecting the lives and property of the people by performing their duties in the same manner in future also.

On the direction of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, a special crackdown was carried out in the province under a comprehensive strategy to prevent aerial firing and one wheeling during Chaand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. On the direction of IG Punjab, RPOs, CPOs and DPOs adopted a zero tolerance policy in this regard and continued to bind law breakers involved in dangerous activities. Rao Sardar Ali Khan had directed Lahore police to take special task while major cities Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and Gujranwala police had to take special measures.

Law breachers involved in one-wheeling and displaying weapons on social media were brought to book while foolproof security was also provided to all recreational places in the province. On the direction of IG Punjab, 24/7 continuous monitoring was carried out from the control room set up in Safe City Authority and Central Police Office. A special campaign was also launched against the kite-flyers during the Eid holidays and strict action was taken against those involved in making, selling and using metal strings and kites.