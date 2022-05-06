JUI-F to observe protest day against desecration of Masjid-e-Nabvi

Jamiat-e-Ulma-e-Islam-F Thursday announced to stage a protest demonstration against the desecration of Masjid-e-Nabwi on Friday. According to a provincial spokesman of JUI-F on the appeal of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the workers of all component political parties of the alliance would stage rallies against the desecration of the Masjid-e-Nabwi after Friday prayers in all district headquarters of the province.

Provincial and district leadership of the component political parties of PDM will led the protest rallies. In the meanwhile, the provincial ameer JUI-F KP, Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman has convened meetings of the provincial executive council and Shura on May 6 and 7 in Mufti Mehmood Markaz respectively to take important decision while keeping in view current political situation in the country.