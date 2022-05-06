Kashmiris living hellish life under worst military siege: APHC

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference while condemning the gross human rights violations in nook and corner of the territory said the incessant cordon, search operations, harassment and restrictions have become a routine matter in the territory. The APHC leadership in a statement in Srinagar said, people’s fundamental rights have been strangulated and they are living a hellish life under the worst military siege, Kashmir Media Service reported. The leadership said that the Indian fascist regime does not spare even the intellectuals, journalists, advocates, professors, elderly men and women and children and black laws are frequently used to curb the legitimate demands of the people, including the demand to right to self-determination. Killing, harassing, arresting and torturing the innocent people with impunity and denial of fundamental rights including civil liberty, freedom of speech and religion, right to free travel, right to education is a heinous crime and a brazen violation of grand Declaration of Human Rights Charter of 1948, the APHC said.

Urging the United Nations Council for Human Rights and all other human rights organizations, the statement demanded the immediate intervention to stop the genocide and other human rights abuses in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The leaders also have called upon India to immediately release political prisoners and activists languishing in different jails in India and in IIOJK. Kashmiris won’t relent until turn Sehrai’s dream into reality:Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Wednesday said that Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, who is known as Icon of Kashmiris Resistance, will continue to live in the hearts people of Kashmir for his matchless sacrifices and services for the just cause of Kashmir freedom struggle. Mushaal, who is wife of illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik in a statement issued in connection with death anniversary of Kashmiri freedom fighter Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai who was tortured to death in in Indian captivity on May 05, 2021, said a news release. She said that Sehrai was killed because he challenged India’s illegal occupation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and resisted the Indian brutal forces for decades. Mushaal said that fascist Narendra Modi regime was directly responsible for his custodial death, who issued licenses to Indian forces to kill Kashmiri people with impunity.

The hurriyat leader stated that custodial death of Sehrai proved that Modi regime was bent on killing Kashmiri freedom leadership for their crime for resisting the Indian unlawful subjugation. The chairperson said that he did not provide any treatment in Udhampur jail despite suffering from multiple diseases. Mushaal declared that Sehrai would be remembered as icon of resistance against Indian occupation and sacrifices of Sehrai and his family would remain a golden page in Kashmir’s history. She said that Sehrai’s sacrifice testified that India could never break Kashmiri leadership’s will come what may, adding that martyrs like Sehrai are real assets of Kashmiris’ freedom struggle. Mushaal stated that Sehrai and other martyrs are heroes of Kashmiris resisting Indian brutal occupation. The hurriyat leader vowed that Kashmiris would continue to get inspired by unwavering determination of Sehrai towards freedom cause. She vowed that Sehrai would remain symbol of resistance against Indian tyranny and people of Kashmir would not relent and rest until making the dream of the right to self-determination a reality. The chairman went on to say that Sehrai was a loyal aide of Kashmir’s top pro-freedom leader Syed Ali Gilani and an ardent supporter of Pakistan all his life. Mushaal revealed that martyr Sehrai remained staunch freedom fighter throughout his life and never compromise his principled position till writing the future of his motherland with his blood. She vowed that Kashmiris would continue treading on Sehrai’s path till breaking the yoke of Indian occupation and would not let his blood go in vain.