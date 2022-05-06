Shahbaz Gill injured in motorway accident

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill Thursday sustained minor injuries in an accident on the motorway.

Gill was travelling to Islamabad from Lahore. According to the motorway police officials, the accident took place near Khanqah Dogran.

A spokesperson for the motorway police said there was no evidence of involvement of any other vehicle. The injured will be shifted to Islamabad after receiving medical treatment, he added.

Sources said the accident took place due to the negligence and carelessness of the driver.

Terming the accident a “murder attempt”, Shahbaz said his car was chased and deliberately hit “under a plot.”

“I am standing by [Imran] Khan and will continue to do… I want to tell the nation that they will also attack Khan. They will try to silence us at all costs,” he wrote on Twitter.

“External conspirators, its local handlers and traitors know that [Imran] Khan and his party members will not remain silent,” he said, adding that they will expose everyone.

Four individuals, who are yet to be identified, were travelling with Gill earlier when their car met an accident.

All passengers sustained minor injuries and were immediately shifted to the nearest hospital, says a news report.

Gill was recently named in the FIR registered under the blasphemy law over the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident.

The FIRs were lodged on Sunday against former premier Imran and other top leaders of the party in Faisalabad and other cities of Punjab over their alleged involvement in the incident in Masjid-e-Nabwi, where some Pakistani pilgrims shouted slogans against the new government and ridiculed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the federal ministers.