Hong Kong reopens beaches, Beijing relaxes quarantine rules

Hong Kong on Thursday reopened beaches and pools in a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, while China’s capital Beijing began easing quarantine rules for arrivals from overseas. Hong Kong had closed water sports venues amid an outbreak of the highly transmissible omicron variant but has been tailing off restrictions as new case numbers fall. Deaths from COVID-19 have fallen from a high of almost 300 per day in March to zero in recent days. Restaurants are also allowed to seat up to eight customers to a table – from four previously – and masks will no longer be required during outdoor exercise, a change that’s important mainly to organisers of group sporting events. “We’re looking forward to Mother’s Day, and being able to have up to eight people sitting at a table,” said William So, assistant general manager of the London Restaurant, a long-time destination for traditional dim sum.