Shell profit up as high oil prices offset Russia hit

shellBritish energy giant Shell on Thursday said its net profit jumped 26pc in the first quarter as soaring oil prices offset a sizeable charge linked to its Russia exit. Profit after tax leapt to $7.1b (6.7b euros) compared with a year earlier, Shell said in a statement. While the group took a $3.9b charge on its exit from Russia after Moscow invaded Ukraine, it saw lower costs elsewhere. Underlying earnings spiked almost three-fold to a quarterly record of $9.1b, sparking fresh calls in Britain for a windfall tax on energy majors. UK consumers are enduring a cost-of-living crisis caused by the highest rate of inflation in decades, also as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who faces a key mid-term test in local elections Thursday, has dismissed calls for a windfall levy on oil giants, arguing it would slow their efforts to invest in cleaner energy. Shell on Thursday added that its revenue rallied 51pc to $84.2b in the first three months of the year.