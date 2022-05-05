Elon Musk says Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, govt users

Elon Musk said on Tuesday that Twitter Inc may charge a “little” price for commercial and government users, as part of the billionaire entrepreneur’s effort to boost income, which has lagged behind larger rivals like Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook.

“Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users,” Musk said in a tweet. “Some revenue is better than none!” he added in another tweet.

Ultimately, the downfall of the Freemasons was giving away their stonecutting services for nothing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2022

Musk remarked at the Met Gala in New York on Monday that Twitter’s reach is now “niche,” and that he wants a far larger percentage of the country to be on it.

Since last month, Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla Inc, a leading electric vehicle manufacturer, has proposed a slew of modifications to Twitter.

Musk suggested reducing the price of the Twitter Blue premium subscription service, prohibiting advertising, and allowing users to pay in the cryptocurrency dogecoin in tweets that were later deleted.