Kareena and Aamir Khan take the feather challenge, share the teaser of first song from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Ever since Aamir Khan announced Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan fans have been eagerly waiting for this film.

The film that got pushed twice is now all set to release in August. Well, the first look poster of the PK actor has already created quite a lot of hype amongst the fans. Even several pictures from the sets have come out and got the excitement levels of all the fans higher. Well, today both the stars have come together to take a fun feather challenge on Instagram and also share the teaser of the first song from the film.