Aima Baig by Kohasaa is on fire!

Kohasaa, a name synonymous with luxury fragrance products, has done it again! Their recent launch Aima Baig by Kohasaa has been a mind-blowing success and we are here to spill the tea on that!

Your sense of smell is a crucial element of who you are. Because one can sense you through your scent without looking at or talking to you, it conveys more than your clothes or manner. Whether it’s a light and feminine rose or deep and sensual vanilla, fragrances are a reflection of our personality and, in some cases, an extension of ourselves. Kohasaa believes in creating decadent, unforgettable fragrant products with a long-lasting impact.

A passion project and brainchild of three, Komal Rizvi, Hasan Rizvi and Saad Saeed Khan, Kohasaa’s purpose is to create unique, ethereal, premium quality, fragrant products which will be offered at competitive prices so most can indulge in its long-lasting brilliance.

Kohasaa has launched many successful fragrances in the past in collaboration with Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt, Hania Umer and Farhan Saeed. The recent fragrance, Aima Baig by Kohasaa, was nothing less than iconic and won the hearts and sense of the public instantly and went out of stock on the very first day of the launch. “The entire process of creating this fragrance was priceless! We wanted the perfume to speak for itself and hold the essence of who Aima is and it delivered the exact same fun and fresh scent!” explains Komal Rizvi, one of the co-founders of Kohasaa.

Your sense of smell is a crucial element of who you are

Aima Baig is a beloved pop star known for many hit songs as well as her refreshing and bubbly personality. However, what can we say about this captivating fragrance? The bottle was meticulously crafted and manufactured in Dubai. The design process was properly thought through and reflected the personality of Aima herself. The fragrance, in all its alluring glory, was developed by the top of a line, of professional perfumers in Paris with high-quality fragrance oils and bottled with love in Pakistan. The beautiful blend smells heavenly, a mix of something sweet, something fruity and of course a touch of edgy notes, just like her music. The best thing of all, it is extremely long-lasting so you will be smelling like a diva for hours! Hasan Rizvi, co-founder Kohasaa, was full of pride when he talked about this perfume, “This scent is very special to us as it captures the true essence of Aima Baig, passionate, beautiful and loved by all. It’s unforgettable cause it leaves a lasting impression.” Kohasaa perfumes, in general, set themselves apart from the rest with their complex, well-blended notes which are richer and multi-layered than most in the market and create their own unique fragrance persona. Aima Baig by Kohasaa is one such noteworthy, must-have luxury perfume!