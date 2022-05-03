Priscilla reacts to Austin Butler’s performance in Elvis biopic

The upcoming Elvis Presley biopic has gotten the late singer’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley all shook up-in a good way!

On April 29, the actress posted on Facebook that she had recently attended a “private screening for me and Jerry Schilling,” hosted by the film’s writer and director Baz Luhrmann. She only had kind words to say about the film-especially its lead actor, Austin Butler. “Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding,” Priscilla wrote. “Halfway through the film Jerry and I looked at each other and said WOW!!! Bravo to him he knew he had big shoes to fill.”

In an April interview with Vogue, Austin said that he decided to “dedicate everything I have” to his performance, which saw him take vocal lessons to resemble the King of Rock and Roll himself. “When I began the process, I set out to get my voice to be identical. That instills fear. So that got the fire burning,” he told the Hollywood Reporter in February. “I feel such a responsibility to Elvis and to Priscilla and Lisa Marie, and all the people around the world who love him so much.”

Priscilla noted that she was equally impressed with Tom Hanks’ performance as Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker.

“What a character he was,” she noted. “There was two sides to Colonel; Jerry and I witnessed both.”