Inside Mira Rajput’s all-girls Dubai trip with a dip in world’s highest infinity pool, lunch at Burj Al Arab

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, is currently enjoying an all-girls trip to Dubai that she took after seven years. Taking to Instagram, Mira shared pictures and videos giving her fans glimpses of her vacation with her friends–Sejal Kukreja Kumar and Suhavini Singh. In her latest post, Mira shared her pictures as she had lunch at Burj Al Arab’s SAL. For her day out, Mira opted for a blue dress, yellow earrings and sunglasses. Mira posed as she sat at a table, in the open-air restaurant, feasting on pizza and a beverage. She captioned the post, “Every day I’m trufflin’.” Reacting to the post, Mira’s mother-in-law Neliima Azeem commented, “Oooooopho (fire and heart eyes emojis).” Mira’s friend wrote, “Looking better than the pizza.” She replied, “@chanzter not sure how it’ll be after I’ve eaten all that pizza.” Mira posted a video as she enjoyed her time in the Aura Skypool, world’s first and highest 360-degree infinity pool, with her friends. She wore a printed red and pink dress and opted for large earrings.