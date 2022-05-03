UAE economic team due today on an ’emergency visit’

A team of economic experts from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is scheduled to pay an emergency visit to Pakistan on Tuesday (today) to implement the decisions taken by the leadership of both the countries, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Monday.

The announcement comes a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to the UAE since assuming office, following a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia. During his visit, PM Shehbaz met Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. They discussed advancing the longstanding relations between the two nations, and the prospects of propelling cooperation on various fronts.

The two sides reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common concern, according to the Emirates News Agency. The meeting took place at Qasr Al Shati Palace where the Abu Dhabi crown prince wished PM Shehbaz success in leading Pakistan towards further progress and prosperity over the coming period.

In a series of tweets, the PMO said the delegation of economic experts was visiting the country to ensure implementation of the decisions taken during the meeting a day earlier.

The delegation would also meet Prime Minister Shehbaz on May 3 (today) in Lahore, during which a discussion would be held on recommendations to increase economic activities between Pakistan and the UAE. Talks would be held to promote economic, trade and investment activities between the two countries and the visiting delegation would be apprised of the investing environment and opportunities in Pakistan, the PMO said. In addition, talks would be held to discuss cooperation in power, petroleum and industrial sectors.

Last year, Pakistan and the UAE celebrated 50 years of diplomatic relations. The Gulf country had also decided to roll over a $2 billion loan to Pakistan in April 2021, with the UAE foreign minister affirming commitment to “extend every possible support”.

Later in the year, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum had reiterated the resolve to solidify the multifaceted bilateral relationship in a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi.

During the meeting, the crown prince congratulated the prime minister on assumption of the office and extended good wishes for dispensation of his official duties as well as for the prosperity of the people of Pakistan.

The prime minister paid tribute to the services of the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for laying the foundation of strong Pak-UAE relations and reiterated his government’s resolve to further strengthen the ties in light of the late UAE leader’s vision.

Citing historic development as well as the completion of the UAE’s first 50 years of founding, the prime minister congratulated the leadership and the people of the UAE and expressed his good wishes for more success in the future. Prime Minister Sharif congratulated the UAE leadership and the team over successful holding of the 2020 World Expo. He also thanked the UAE leadership for continuous support to Pakistan at bilateral as well as international forums, particularly the UAE’s projects of public welfare in Pakistan and cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic. The prime minister also thanked the UAE leadership for hosting 1.7 million Pakistani Diaspora which had been playing a role as bridge between the two countries.

Highlighting the efforts of Sheikh Mohammed Zayed Al Nahyan for eradication of polio, the prime minister also appreciated the fullest cooperation by the UAE in the global efforts to get rid of the disease. The Abu Dhabi crown prince assured of his support to strengthen the bilateral relations for the betterment of the future generations.

Acknowledging the constructive role of the Pakistani Diaspora in the UAE’s development, the crown prince said the Pakistani expatriates had been playing their role since the days when there had been a limited number of people from other nationalities in the Emirates. He said Pakistan and the UAE had always been supporting each other in the hour of need and would continue to assisting each other in future.

Exchanging views on regional and international issues, both the leaders agreed to remain in constant contact for developing joint strategy on the issues of mutual interests, at the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other multilateral forums.

This was the prime minister’s first visit to the Emirates after assumption of the office.