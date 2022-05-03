Youngster Baez wins maiden title in Estoril

ESTORIL: Argentinian Sebastian Baez claimed his first tour title after beating American Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-2 to win the ATP tournament in Estoril. Baez, 21, who is ranked 59th in the world, was appearing in just the second final of his career after losing to Pedro Martinez in Santiago in February, also on clay. “What is there to say?” Baez said as he received the trophy. “A lot things, a lot of words, but I think the best words are ‘so proud’. “After the third game I started to play better, the key was trying to be in the game every time, try to think what I had to do, and that was the difference today.”