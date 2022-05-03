Mexico’s O’Ward wins IndyCar Alabama title

WASHINGTON: Mexico’s Pato O’Ward seized the lead with 29 laps remaining and held off defending champion Alex Palou of Spain down the stretch to win Sunday’s IndyCar Grand Prix of Alabama. O’Ward, who turns 23 on Friday, captured his third career IndyCar victory after triumphs last year at Texas and Detroit. Palou grabbed the season points lead with his third podium in four starts despite settling for second by 0.98 of a second over 90 laps on the 2.3-mile, 17-turn Barber Motorsports Park road course at Birmingham, Alabama. Dutch 21-year-old pole sitter Rinus VeeKay was third behind O’Ward and Palou followed by Australian Will Power and New Zealanders Scott Dixon and Scott McLaughlin. VeeKay led through the first 60 laps and was ahead of O’Ward when they made their last pit stops on lap 61. But with both cars just back on the course, O’Ward made the pivotal pass of VeeKay on the outside of turn five. Defending IndyCar champion Palou came out of his final pit stop two laps later in second but could not overtake O’Ward over the final laps. It was the fourth victory in as many races this season for Chevrolet-powered cars.