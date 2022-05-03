Ameesha and Sandip Soparrkar celebrate World Dance Day

Dance is not just an art, it is a power to express, feel, love, laugh and forget all the worries. Dance has always been a way to make someone feel good. From ancient times, it is said to be an art form that is sacred and has deep meaning. There are hundreds of dance forms in the world. Every year on April 29, International Dance Day is celebrated around the world to highlight its value and revel in the diversity of the art form. On this day, India Fine Art Council Presented “World Dance Day” with Bollywood ace choreographer Sandip Soparrkar.

Ameesha Patel congratulated Sandip Soparrkar for this beautiful initiative. She said, “Sandip Sir is my Guru, he has taught me Latin and Ballroom Dancing which gave me immense confidence. He is a very good teacher and I am honoured to be his student”.

Actor Ratan Pratap hosted the one of its kind dance events at Club Illusion Andheri, which was attended by many Bollywood celebrities. The evening started with enthusiastic Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel and Sandip Soparrkar brilliant performance followed by Sandip Soparrkar, Shanthi Priya, Hiten Paintal, Bhavna Pani, Amit Dolawat, Roopal Tyagi, Rohit Verma, Shalini Bhargava, Aman Maheswari, Jassi kaur, Krishna Bharadwaj, Neha Mehta and Smiley Suri presented different classic Latin and Ballroom dances.

While talking to the media Sandip Soparrkar said, “World Dance Day is a very special day for all dancers and I am thrilled that so many of my star students showcase their skills on this occasion and the presence of my dear student Ameesha Patel adds more value to what we are celebrating.”