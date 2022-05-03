Eid a day to sacrifice for deprived people: Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi while greeting the countrymen on Eid-ul-Fitr, said that besides being a day of giving, blessings and forgiveness, it was also an occasion to share joys and sacrificing for the deprived people.

The president, in his message to the nation on Eid-ul-Fitr, prayed to Allah Almighty to make the Day a source of joys and eases.

He thanked Allah Almighty for blessing the followers with an ability to worship during the Holy Ramazan and said that Eid-ul-Fitr was an occasion to celebrate the capability Allah had bestowed us during the holy month.

The president said that the Holy Ramazan was a month of spiritual and moral coaching for the Muslims besides being a source of great human traits as well as spiritual righteousness.

Moreover, he said the fasting also inculcated the characteristics of patience, tolerance and virtue. It also teaches us the well-being of others and selflessness, he added.

The president said the Eid day required the celebrators to share their joys with the poor by fully supporting them to achieve real happiness and exercise the true spirit of the festival.

President Alvi prayed to Allah Almighty to inculcate in our personalities the characteristics of love for worship, self-control and passion to sacrifice which we had been practicing throughout the Holy Ramazan.

He also prayed to make all of us a source of country’s welfare besides enabling us to play our role for national security and stability.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while extending to the nation on Eid-ul-Fitr, urged the countrymen to show compassion and take special care of the needy people while celebrating the festival.

The prime minister, in his message on Eid-ul-Fitr, said Allah Almighty had awarded us with Eid-ul-Fitr after the months of blessing of Holy Ramazan.

He said considering the Holy Ramazan’s spirit of patience, sacrifice and compassion, it was incumbent upon the followers to be extra cautious about the needs of the poor and needy while celebrating the Eid. The same is the true spirit of Eid and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), he added.

The prime minister said his government was committed to ensure country’s deliverance from the load shedding and was making all-out efforts to achieve the objective.

He also directed the authorities concerned to carry out no power outage till the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr to make the people properly enjoy the festivities of Eid.

He said keeping in view the Eid’s pleasures and the hardships of the inflation-hit people, the government had also decided not to increase the oil price.

The prime minister assured the nation that every moment of his tenure and all of his capabilities would be utilized to bring an ease to the people’s lives. In the coming days, the people would also feel the reduction in their hardships as an outcome of the government’s efforts.

Prime Minister Sharif also asked the countrymen to remember the people of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Eid and pray for their liberation from oppression as well as for their independence.

He also expressed his good wishes for the people of Afghanistan and prayed for durable peace, progress and prosperity of the war-torn country.