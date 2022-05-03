Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, May 03, 2022


Chinese FM extends Eid ul Fitr greetings to Muslims

APP

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin has wished Muslims across the world a happy Eid ul Fitr, a celebration marking the end of the Holy month of Ramazan. “Eid Mubarak! On this day of Eid ul Fitr, I wish all our Muslim brothers and sisters around the world, a peaceful and joyful Eid,” he said in a video message here on Monday. In Pakistan, the Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated as per announcement of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Tuesday. However, Eid ul Fitr was celebrated in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Arab countries and United Kingdom (UK) on Monday.

