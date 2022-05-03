UKPBC underscores need for further expansion of bilateral trade

UK-Pakistan Business Council Monday stressed the urgent need for further enhancing bilateral trade coupled with uninterrupted flow of foreign investments for mutual benefits of the two countries. Chairman UK-Pakistan Business Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq while talking to delegation led by UK based Pakistani investor Muhammad Arbab Khan, president Pakistan-British Friendship Council North said Pakistan had long standing historic ties with the United Kingdom which needed to be further strengthened. He shared broad economic agenda and priorities of government that mainly aims at bringing about economic and fiscal stability leading to economic recovery and growth. He said both countries enjoyed excellent economic and multi-dimensional relationship which will be further cemented in the days to come. He said government is creating a business friendly environment to attract foreign investments in different sectors of their areas of mutual interest. He said vast scope of foreign investments exit in Pakistan with epoch making packages of incentives.