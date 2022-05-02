Shopping spree at twin cities markets on Chand Raat

The spending spree reached at its peak in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Monday as Eid shopping was to end at various leading markets and shopping malls late night. A large number of people visited city’s leading markets including Commercial Market, Centaurus, Giga Mall, Raja Bazar, Cantt and other areas after breaking the fast. Children and women were more enthusiastic in choosing new and unique design clothes to wear on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The rush of customers at the shopping centres reach at peak from evening and continued till closing of the shops late night. With the rise in number of buyers, traffic jam in the city’s busy market places and intersections, particularly in front of shopping centers had become routine.Despite special arrangements of City Traffic Police to avoid congestion in busy markets, traffic remained choked in the markets due to sheer lack of traffic sense and overall trend of law breaking.

Retail prices of children, men’s and women’s wear, both local and foreign, rose by 20 to 30 per cent than the previous year.Markets were decorated with some of their gates being illuminated with coloured neon signs. The buyers mostly middle class were found moving from shop to shop asking prices of goods. Meanwhile, a larger number of makeshift shops have sprung up on the pavements of the city on the Eid occasion. Prices of different varieties of clothes have registered a sharp rise although the shops are almost full of a variety of garments.

Supply of goods, including foreign brands, in the market was abundant. The goods vary from luxury to household items with the showcase of shops glittering with the displays. Shoppers were also frequenting ready made garment. The shops were flooded with garments for men and women and children, with the latest designs, particularly for children.The shopkeepers were seemingly happy with their sale and the profit being earned from the purchasers.