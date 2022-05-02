Arrangements made for uninterrupted supply of petrol

The district administration of Multan has started checking of petrol and diesel stock at petrol pumps in order to ensure uninterrupted supply of these items during Eid holidays.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan along with other officers raided at different petrol pumps of the district and checked stock and record of petrol and diesel. Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that district administration ensuring strict monitoring of petrol and diesel supply from oil depute. He said that supply of these items would be ensured during Eid holidays. He warned patrol pump owners that heavy fine would be imposed and pumps would be sealed if they found involved in artificial shortage of petrol.