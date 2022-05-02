Punjab CM directs coordinated mechanism for better water supply

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has taken notice of the water shortage in the walled city and certain areas of the provincial metropolis and directed WASA to take emergent steps.

A coordinated mechanism be devised in such areas and generators should also be arranged to operate the tube wells, he added.

While presiding over a meeting at his office on Monday, the CM directed that an action plan be devised to clean all nullahs of the city before monsoon season. Teams should be constituted at the level of union councils and the cleanliness work should be visible, he said. A union council level water drainage mechanism be devised and he would not entertain any lame excuse in monsoon season, the CM warned. MD WASA would give a detailed briefing after Eid along with videos.

The meeting was attended by MPAs Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, Malik Asad Khokhar, Sami Ullah Khan, Ch. Shahbaz Ahmed, Mian Marghoob Ahmed, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Ghazali Saleem Butt, former MPA Shoaib Siddiqui, former Lahore mayor Mubashar Javed, MD WASA and others.

Hamza Shehbaz meanwhile directed to ensure the provision of different healthcare facilities without delay, adding that the visitors should be properly taken care in the government hospitals.

While presiding over the Health Department meeting at his office to review steps for providing quality medical facilities to the common man, the CM directed that a comprehensive plan be devised so that the patients may not face any difficulty in getting free medicines from the hospitals.

The CM announced to fill the vacant technical cadre posts of hospitals and ordered to take necessary steps without delay. Similarly, a plan be devised to functionalize dysfunctional medical equipment, he stressed. On the instruction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the health card would continue in Punjab,

He said and directed to ensure implementation of anti-dengue SOPs in letter and spirit. The anti-dengue teams should be fully activated, he stated and emphasised that the medicines’ procurement should be timely completed. The medical facilities and human resources of hospitals should also be regularly checked, he added.

Meanwhile, Hamza Shehbaz sought a report from IG police about the recovery of bodies of two children in Mandi Bahauddin.The CM has extended sympathies to bereaved heirs and assured them of the provision of justice. Meanwhile, the police have arrested the children’s uncle involved in their murder and registered an FIR.