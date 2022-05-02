Security arrangements for Eidul Fitr reviewed

A special meeting was held under the chairmanship of Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Mansha Ullah Butt in Sialkot on Monday to review law and order, security and administrative matters on Eidul Fitr in the district.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Imran Qureshi, DPO Hassan Iqbal, MPAs Chaudhry Arshad Warraich, Rana Liaqat, Naveed Ashraf, Rana Abdul Sattar and Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal.

Addressing a meeting held here at DC Office, MPA Muhammad Mansha Ullah Butt said that as per special directive of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, foolproof security arrangements had been finalized for Chand Raat and Eidul Fitr.

He said that special arrangements should be made for cleanliness in Eidgahs, cemeteries and other places where Eid prayers would be offered on Eidul Fitr. He said that special plan should be made for traffic on Chand Raat.

Giving briefing on Eid security plan, Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi said that Sialkot Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) would make special cleanliness arrangements on Eidul Fitr.He said that District Emergency Operation Centre had been set up at DC Office Sialkot, where officers and staff concerned would be present 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in three shifts.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Hassan Iqbal said that a flag march would be held in the city and police mobile had been fully activated.He said that law would strictly deal with kite flying, fireworks, wheelie and aerial firing in the district. He said that there would be a complete ban on display of all kinds of weapons on Eidul Fitr.

Special measures would be taken for traffic management, he added.He said that Eid prayer gatherings would be held at 1800 places in the district, which were divided into A, B and C categories.

MPAs- Chaudhry Arshad Warraich, Rana Liaqat, Naveed Ashraf and Rana Abdul Sattar also spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, special security arrangements have been made for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore @ Kandhkot districts.

An official spokesman told APP on Monday that about 1080 mosques, Eidgahs, open places and Imambargahs had been pin-pointed as “sensitive” places in these towns, and extra security personnel will be deployed there during Eid prayers on the day.

According to him police had already beefed up its security in different areas a few days back, including keeping a close vigilance against outlaws, dacoits and bike and car snatchers. Advance security measures, he opined, had already proved quite beneficial as the rate of crime in these towns during pre-Eid days had been very rare, except a couple of incidents.

The spokesman said that SSPs of these districts had already canceled the leaves of staff and police personnel had also been directed to remain vigilant round the clock specially during days, he said.