Denmark reopens Kyiv embassy

Denmark on Monday reopened its embassy in Kyiv, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod announced during a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital.”It is a very strong symbol of Danish support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people that today we are reopening the doors of the Danish embassy,” Kofod said in a statement. The move, which follows similar ones by other Western nations, had not been made public in advance. Denmark closed the embassy following the Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbour. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen visited Kyiv on April 21, together with her Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez. During her visit, Frederiksen announced an additional 600 million Danish kroner ($85 million, 81 million euros) in military aid to Ukraine, bringing Denmark’s total military aid to one billion kroner. Denmark is the first of the Nordic countries to reopen its embassy in Ukaine. It will initially operate with limited staffing before gradually returning to normal levels, the foreign ministry said.