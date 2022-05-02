Shahbaz Speed Diplomacy

So far, the prime minister has only been able to make two high profile overseas visits in the few days that he’s been in office, but the intent seems pretty clear. The first, of course, was to Saudi Arabia where, after the usual exchanges, Pakistan didn’t waste much time in asking for more help in terms of both money and material — finances and fuel — to which the Kingdom promised to give some serious thought. That, in such cases and situations, is mostly diplomatic jargon for agreeing in principle and then taking some time out to work out the exact details. The last program with the PTI government was not on very flattering terms for Islamabad, so that context might also come into play.

Then, on the way back, PM Shahbaz Sharif stopped over in Abu Dhabi and held talks with the UAE leadership; once again moving past the pleasantries very quickly and asking for help to survive the domestic fiscal crisis. That Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayed agreed rather quickly to send his team to work out the details shows that the second leg of the tour went pretty well as well. The Gulf kingdoms can provide us with enough oil and loans to keep us afloat in the immediate term. Of course, some of their terms in the recent past were a little harsh, to say the least, and it would help if they can be revisited.

Next on the PM’s radar seems China. The recent attack on and murder of Chinese citizens in Karachi University has soured ties once again, but that also gives Islamabad one more reason to engage with Beijing at just this point in time. First, we’ll promise to sort out the bad guys. Then, we’ll put the begging bowl on the table. And the Chinese seem to have understood pretty well by now that without their frequent fiscal help, most projects that are part of CPEC will struggle to see the light of day.

But, regardless of the success or otherwise of all diplomatic exercises of the last few days and weeks, the most important equation to reset is the one with Washington. There’s no denying that the PTI government did the relationship with the sole superpower much harm in its last days in power, only because of its desperate attempt to stay in the seat, and it continues to blow the horn of foreign conspiracy and all that even when it’s out of power to galvanise people in its support.

There’s no signal from Washington just yet, but with talks with the IMF due to enter a very crucial phase very soon, being on the right side of the US will be more important than ever.

The new PM has indeed been moving at his typical Shahbaz Speed as far as diplomatic imperatives are concerned, but he might have to move even faster to work things out with the Americans if we are to secure our bailout loan, and more such loans, in time. *