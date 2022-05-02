Tehreek Tahafuz Namoos-e-Risalat  demands to register case against Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek Tahafuz Namoos-e-Risalat Pakistan (TTNRP) on Monday urged the Islamabad Police to register a case against former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for provoking people for violence and to violate sanctity of the Masjid-e-Nabvi. In an exclusive talk with APP, TTNRP Senior Vice President Sheraz Ahmed Farooqui said Sheikh Rashid was the mastermind behind all the fuss occurred in the Masjid-e-Nabvi as he himself disclosed about the plot made to degrade the delegation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif which had to pay homage at the mausoleum of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) as per schedule.

He said, he approached the Secretariat Police Station in a bid to register a first information report against Sheikh Rashid with the video tape record of his statements given to the media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan on April 26, and while holding a press conference in Peshawar on April 27. But Mohrar Khalid refused to accept the application, he added.

Farooqi said, very next day, he filed a petition in the court of Additional Sessions Judge West Tahir Abbas Sipra who after hearing the plea thoroughly directed to issue notices to the respondents on immediate basis. He said later on, he received a phone call of Station House Officer Afzal Khan Jadoon who informed him that his application had moved to the legal section to seek legal opinion on the matter. He said the disgraceful incident of Masjid-e-Nabvi had hurt the feelings and sentiments of all the Muslim Ummah on the globe besides bringing a bad name to Pakistan.

He asked the quarter concerned that Sheikh Rashid should be tried under sections 295, 295-A, 109, 296 and anti-terrorism act. He also condemned the inhuman act with Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb in the strongest terms.